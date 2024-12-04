Porsche First Quarter Sales In North American Plummet 23% As Bidenomics Choke Hold Continues

Over the past few years, we have become accustomed to seeing premium car brands reporting sales increases on a routine basis. Porsche has been among them. But not in Q1 of 2024, as the German brand’s deliveries actually decreased – and in some regions, by a lot. During the first three months of the year, Porsche delivered 77,640 vehicles to customers around the world. This is a 4% decline from Q1 2023 and was primarily due to a significant slowdown in deliveries in North America and China. In fact, deliveries in North America plummeted by 23% to 15,087 units, down from 19,651 a year ago. Chinese deliveries dipped by 24% from 21,365 to 16,340 units.



Read Article