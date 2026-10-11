Porsche Goes Under Threat As Xiaomi SU7 Xtreme Prepares For Nürburgring Lap Record

China's automakers are in a record-breaking mood. Last week, BYD became the first to smash the 500 kmh barrier with a production car when its Yangwang U9 Xtreme hit 313 mph (503 kmh) on a public highway in Abu Dhabi. And now it looks like its rival Xiaomi could be about to declare a new EV lap record at Germany's Nürburgring.

Our spy photo team snapped a fully camouflaged SU7 Ultra with a massive GT3-style rear wing putting in some hot laps at the Ring in October, and now another Ultra prototype is busting the same moves, only this time minus the disguise.