Porsche Interested In Returning To F1 If E-Fuels Are Allowed

The German firm, part of the Volkswagen Group, has had a long interest in returning to F1 as an engine supplier. As exclusively reported by Autocar, the firm is understood to have even begun development work on an F1-specification 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain, which is set to be repurposed for a planned hypercar.

 

F1 bosses will introduce new engine regulations for the 2025 season. The technical details are still being determined by organisers, teams and interested manufacturers - which reportedly include Porsche.



