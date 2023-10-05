Porsche Introduces The Last Fossil Fueled Powered 718 Spyder

Porsche has revealed the last hurrah for its petrol-powered Boxster: the new 718 Spyder RS. This final version of the sports car will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July as a major part of the brand’s 75th anniversary celebrations.
 
The Spyder RS features a unique mix of engine, suspension and styling elements, in effect bridging the gap between the existing Spyder and Cayman GT4 RS.

Its engine is the same 4.0-litre flat six as in the GT4 RS. This is the first time Porsche’s full-fat ‘boxer’ engine has found a home in a Boxster, and it will be the last. It produces identical figures to the Cayman: 493bhp and 450Nm of torque. Thanks to the extra grunt and a 40kg saving over the regular Spyder, the RS is 0.5 seconds faster to 62mph, at 3.4 seconds. Its top speed is 190mph. 

 


