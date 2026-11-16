Porsche Is Working On A New SUV To Sit Alongside The Macan EV - May Get V8 Power

Porsche is working on a new mid-size petrol-powered SUV to fill the void left by its decision to replace the previous Macan with a purely electric model. Previewed in our exclusive images, the new SUV will be fast-tracked on a 36-month development programme that will put it on the road by 2028.

When it does arrive, it’ll come with an urgent mandate to help mitigate Porsche’s financial meltdown, in large part caused by the slow take-up of its electric cars, brutal US tariffs and a dramatic drop in sales in China.

Porsche’s chairman and CEO Michael Leiters has acknowledged the importance of the new model, saying: “Combustion engines and plug-in hybrids remain an important part of our future product strategy; they continue to play a highly relevant role for many Porsche customers.”