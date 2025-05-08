Porsche Issues Recall For Electric Macan Over Faulty Airbag Installation

The Porsche Macan Electric hasn't been off to a great start, as it has already been struck with several recall campaigns in the United States of America and not only. The latest was only recently announced, and it involves a handful of units over a very serious concern. What is it all about? The answer comes from the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), which says that the front seat airbags are faulty in certain examples. The attached document reveals that these may not have been correctly fastened to the backrest frame, and that can lead to unproper deployment in the event of a crash, thus increasing the risk of injury to occupants due to "loose components."



