Porsche Issues STOP-SALE On Certain Models. Is YOURS On The List?

When one eager buyer rolled up to their local Porsche dealership looking for a used 911 sports car, they told Insider the dealer wouldn't give it up. They logged onto the Porsche forums and saw they weren't alone.



"My dealer won't sell me a [2014 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S] with Sport Chrono due to a stop-sale, which applies to a ton of cars Porsche makes," they wrote in an email to Insider. "There's speculation all over Rennlist but nobody knows for sure what's going on, other than it's been going on for months."



Supposedly, it's all about performance models with the sport chrono package.



More info at the link...





Read Article