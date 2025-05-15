Porsche Joins Others In Blaming EVs On It's Problems

Porsche isn't having the best time right now. Recently considered among the world's most profitable automakers on a percentage basis, the German sports and luxury marque faces dropping sales, steep tariffs, and stiff EV competition in China. It's even reportedly delaying the arrival of a new wave of electric products, including electric 718 Boxster and Cayman replacements and a long-awaited three-row SUV.

So, what went wrong? According to a new report from Automotive News, the company's overly aggressive and inflexible electrification strategy is to blame. The report cites Fabio Hölscher, analyst at Warburg Research, saying Porsche's goal of going 80 percent electric worldwide by 2030 is at the heart of its issues.