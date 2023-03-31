Porsche Kills Boxster And Cayman Models And Increases Prices Across The Board

Porsche has discontinued three of its most impressive sports cars, dropping the Boxster 718 T, the Boxster Spyder, and the Cayman GT4.

Word of the trio of high-performance models being dropped from the company’s range first surfaced on Rennlist and has since been confirmed by Porsche. While it’s sad to see them go, there are still plenty of impressive Cayman and Boxster models for customers to choose from, including the Cayman S, GTS 4.0, Boxster S, Boxster GTS 4.0, and the flagship Cayman GT4 RS.