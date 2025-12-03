Porsche Macan Destined To Become An EV Only SUV

The Porsche Macan has been one of the German sportscar maker’s best-selling models worldwide since debuting in 2014. With over 800,000 units sold in a decade, it has been a huge success for Porsche, which now has enough cash to develop and sell a million variations of the model aficionados love the most, the iconic 911 sports car. So when Porsche decided to go all-electric for the latest generation Macan last year, some eyebrows were raised. As much as I love covering the world of electric cars and everything that surrounds it, it can be a tumultuous industry. So a rumor started floating around. It said that Porsche was considering adding a gas version to the new Macan, just to be safe.



