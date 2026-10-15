Porsche Mission S Comes Out From Under The Covers Ahead Of Official Debut

Agent009 submitted on 10/15/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:51:20 AM

Views : 586 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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Footage of Porsche's Mission S supercar concept has leaked online, hours before the official reveal. And Porsche must be fuming twice over because the unusual camera angle shows a very special design detail that is sending classic Porsche fanboys nuts.
 
Porsche announced the Mission S project last week as part of its turnaround strategy, and has released a couple of teasers so far, including one showing the car from above, covered in a sheet. But a video apparently taken in New York while the car was being photographed by Porsche's official photo team gives us a much clearer idea of what to expect.
 
 


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Porsche Mission S Comes Out From Under The Covers Ahead Of Official Debut

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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