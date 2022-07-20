Porsche New Electric Flagship To Focus On Luxury First

The Taycan is currently Porsche’s only electric car, but we’re about to see an influx of electric SUVs from the German brand in the coming years. In 2024, the electric Macan will debut and now Porsche has claimed it will follow up with a larger, all-electric SUV. Porsche's Taycan now outsells the 911 and the firm is looking to build on the popularity of its first electric car. “We plan to add a new luxury, all-electric SUV model to our attractive portfolio. It will further expand our position in the luxury automotive segment,” a Porsche statement reads. The new EV has been internally codenamed 'K1' and will be a “'very sporty interpretation of an SUV,” Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said earlier this week.



