Porsche Next Gen 718 EV Production To Begin In 2023

Porsche reportedly plans to invest about €500 million ($567 million) at its plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany, to build the fully electric successors to its 718 line of entry models, the Cayman and Boxster.

According to German auto industry website Automobilwoche, which cites unnamed sources, Porsche will start production of the 718's battery-powered replacements next year.

The report cites Porsche managers as saying that series production of the all-electric sports cars was delayed a year by the technological complexity of the project and lengthy coordination with other VW Group brands.