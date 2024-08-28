Porsche Offers $22,500 Off 2024 Taycan EV Leases

Porsche is offering up to a $22,500 discount off the MSRP on 2024 Taycan EV leases, but before you get too excited, let’s check the fine print.



EVs built overseas, such as the Taycan, don’t qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s $7,500 tax credit when they’re purchased, but they do qualify for it if they’re leased.



CarsDirect reports that the fine print on Porsche’s website says the advertised lease includes a $15,000 “non-cash credit for eligible customers.” Porsche also says that the $15,000 credit “also requires additional dealer contribution, which could affect price.” What’s that mean?