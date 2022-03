Porsche has announced its next mid-engined 718 Cayman and Boxster sports car will ditch internal combustion engines for pure-electric power by the middle of this decade.

Following on from the Taycan and the forthcoming Macan EV set to launch next year, the future electric Cayman and Boxster will join the brand’s other full EVs. However, the new sports coupe and cabriolet will be based on a new bespoke electric-car platform adapted from Porsche’s Mission R concept.