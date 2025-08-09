Porsche Officially Reveals The 2026 911 Turbo S With 701 HP

In junior high, I was madly in love with physics and chemistry. I even participated in contests, wrote essays, and studied hard to become an astrophysicist or mechanical engineer. And I've learned many lessons by doing so. One sounds like this: "Nothing is lost; everything is transformed." And what is transformation if not a form of change? With every second that passes, the world around us changes. The same applies to us, even if we often don't realize it. As years go by, we grow older and (hopefully) wiser. We strive for progress, making the world better for ourselves and our children.

Technology has come a long way, with technical breakthroughs rolling in each year. This is especially visible in the automotive sector, and it's quite fun to look back and see the changes that have shaped the industry. Last year, I was fortunate to get a taste of one of Porsche's most iconic models on the Transfagarasan mountain pass in Romania.



