Porsche Order Books Swell As Macan EV Demand Exceed Expectations

Even the most die-hard electric vehicle skeptic has to admit it took guts for Porsche to rip the band-aid off and make one of its most popular and lucrative global models, the Porsche Macan, all-electric only for 2024 and beyond. But so far, the move seems to be paying off.

Volkswagen Group and Porsche brand CEO Oliver Blume said today that early orders of the newly electric Macan have far exceeded expectations, and the numbers aren't even in yet for some of its biggest potential markets.