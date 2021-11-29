Porsche Paint To Sample Program Will Allow More Than 100 Color Choices

Porsche on Monday announced a new Paint to Sample program, allowing customers to customize their vehicle's color with classic paint options or a bespoke hue.

Paint to Sample replaces the previous Custom Color option within the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur personalization department, the automaker said in a press release. The revamped program gives customers the option to paint a new car in a color from the past, such as the Maritime Blue, Rubystar Red, and Mint Green colors offered on the 964-generation 911 in the 1990s.



