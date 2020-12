Isn’t cynicism about Stuttgart’s gently-does-it design getting a bit boring? Porsche doesn’t take an axe, a can of petrol and a box of matches to its styling studio every five years. If it did, it might well be churning out stuff like the gargoyles that wear BMW badges at the moment. Instead, the facelifted Panamera has merely had a tweak. Redrawn bumpers. Engorged air intakes. It didn’t need them. It didn’t need more power either, but it’s got some…



Read Article