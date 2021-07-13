Porsche Panamera Ad Getting SAVAGED On Twitter. Are The Comments Fair Or Just Fanboy Reactions?

"473 hp. An updated SportDesign exterior. Leading edge driver tech. Take a closer look at a sedan with everything, except compromises."



That is the quote from this ad from Porsche about the Panamera on Twitter.



And OMG is it ever getting SAVAGED in the comments!



Here are a few samples...



“Porsche, you have become obsolete.”



“You have been disrupted and books will be written about this. A cheaper family sedan is superior in performance than your 473 HP offering.”



“No compromises? Except range and price”

“473hp? Pretty good for 1959”



“Is it electric? No. Meh.”



“Heard these cars aren’t very safe… something about a roof collapsing during crashes

Expected better from an iconic brand such as yourselves. Tesla clearly has the safety advantage”



“Just a polluting car that’s slower than a Tesla. No thanks!”



And THOSE are some of the NICE ones!



So tell us Spies will my prediction be right that the German's are being obsoleted in the US consumer market and they don't even know it?



473 hp. An updated SportDesign exterior. Leading edge driver tech. Take a closer look at a sedan with everything, except compromises. — Porsche (@Porsche) May 7, 2021



