Porsche has designed a steering wheel that changes shape when the driver changes modes. In everyday driving the rim stays slim and the shift paddles sit retracted in the spokes. Select Sport and two sections of the upper rim fill with fluid and thicken, while the paddles extend out to meet the driver’s fingers. The direction of that growth is the clever part. According to a patent filing published in Germany this month, the padding builds radially inward, toward the spokes, so the gap between grip and lever closes from both sides at once. The wheel gets thicker exactly where a hand has to reach a shifter without letting go.



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