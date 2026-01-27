Porsche Patents Architecture That Allow Owners To Switch Between ICE And EV Drivetrains

Porsche has just found the cure for range anxiety. Forget about fast charging, long range battery packs, or swappable battery systems. Instead of those workarounds, what if you could just swap out your motor and battery for an engine? You could have a comfortable, quiet EV during the week, and a roaring (or long-range) gas model for the weekend.
 
A Porsche patent uncovered by CarBuzz might be the key to making it happen. In short, this idea takes modular designs to the extreme. But there's a bit more to it than that.
 


