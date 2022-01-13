Porsche Patents Electric Twin Turbochargers To Boost Power And Efficiency

Electric turbochargers were a long time coming. Despite the obvious benefits of a turbo that could be spun up to boost pressure via a motor, automotive electrical systems simply weren't up to the task until recently. With the technology becoming more established, Porsche has applied for a patent for a unique twist on the idea, as reported by CarBuzz.



The patent draws some inspiration from a traditional twin-turbo setup, where two smaller turbos are used for quicker response, particularly at low RPM. In the Porsche concept, two small exhaust turbines are used on their own, with no mechanical connection to a compressor.



