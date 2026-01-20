Porsche Patents New High Speed Hybrid Transmission

Porsche has just come up with one heck of a way to make hybrid drive systems more efficient and more performance-oriented. One that could make PHEV models better on the highway, and make it easier for plug-in and conventional hybrids to deliver more power to their wheels. It's a special four-speed automatic made to power the car from the engine or a motor, and give it high-speed electric capability. CarBuzz discovered the new hybrid design in a patent filing from Porsche with the German patent and trade mark office (DPMA), describing the complex two-motor hybrid transmission system.

