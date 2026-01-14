Porsche Patents New More Efficient Turbocharging Process

No matter how good EV tech becomes, internal combustion is and will probably always remain important to Porsche. That's why its engineers keep working on new ideas, innovations, and developments that work to keep gas engines in compliance with emissions, all while being awesome to drive. Perusing through Porsche patents, CarBuzz found this one for a new intercooler system that looks to capture even more energy from the car's exhaust flow. The limit for how much energy a turbocharger can extract from a car's exhaust flow isn't currently set by the amount of energy in that exhaust, Porsche says. Modern cars run their exhaust hotter than ever, and that means there's plenty of heat energy to extract. Right now, it's the amount of boost the engine can take that sets the limit. An engine can only handle so much air at any throttle opening, and that limit is far less than what's available.



