The rear wing on a 911 GT3 RS is big enough that its upper edge sits higher than the roof, a first for a production Porsche. That works on a racetrack and costs the driver a good part of the view in the rear-view mirror. Porsche and Volkswagen have now worked out a different arrangement, a wing that lies flush in the rear deck as two separate halves and opens a gap down the middle of the car as it rises. The joint application was published in Germany this month, according to a patent filing. Its stated goal is a wing that deploys without blocking the driver’s rearward view or spoiling the shape of the car. Each half also tilts on its own, so the same hardware can help turn the car in a corner, steady it in a slide, act as an air brake and wink at an owner who has just locked up and walked away.



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