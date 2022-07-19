Porsche Plans Flagship EV SUV To Slot ABOVE The Cayenne

Porsche has announced plans to launch a high-end electric SUV at the Capital Markets Day event that took place earlier today at the company's Research and Development Center in Weissach, Germany.

CEO Oliver Blume said the Porsche lineup would be expanded with an all-electric luxury SUV that he suggested will be positioned above the Cayenne.

"We plan to add a new luxury, all-electric SUV model to our attractive portfolio, which will roll off the production line in Leipzig. This will further expand our position in the luxury automotive segment. We are targeting the higher margin segments in particular and aim to tap into new sales opportunities in this way."

No other details were offered about the future high-end electric SUV, which will be assembled in the same plant as the upcoming Macan EV.