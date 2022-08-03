Porsche Production Grinds To A Halt In Germany - Almost Every Model Affected

Porsche is reportedly pausing production as the war in Ukraine continues.



An alleged internal memo from within the German car manufacturer posted to Twitter states that the situation in Ukraine affects the automaker’s supply chain and will impact the production of practically all current Porsche models.



If the memo is to be believed, Porsche will pause production of the 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring models on March 17, halt production of all other 911 models on March 31, and also pause production of the 718 Cayman and Boxster on March 14, the Cayenne on March 7, the Macan and Panamera on March 2, and the Taycan on March 3.



