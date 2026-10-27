Porsche Profits Rebound After Reducing Footprint In Chinese Market

German sports carmaker Porsche said it has significantly reduced its exposure to China as operating profit rebounded in the first nine months of the year despite falling revenue and vehicle deliveries.

The Volkswagen-owned company published its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, announcing that operating profit was 1.74 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 40 million euros at the same time last year, when it booked around 2.7 billion euros in strategic restructuring costs.

Meanwhile, sales revenue fell 5.9% to 25.28 billion euros, while deliveries continued to decline, down 16% to 178,532. North America remained Porsche’s largest sales region by volume.