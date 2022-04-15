Porsche Q1 Delivery Data Shows It Is Evolving AWAY From Being A Sports Car Company

Porsche has announced its delivery results for its first quarter of 2022. In comparison to the same period last year, there is a five percent decline in deliveries, but the German manufacturer did have 68,426 vehicles reach customers worldwide, so it is doing very well from that point of view.



Now, at first, you might think that a five percent decline in deliveries is bad, but not so fast. It's not, if you look at it in the context of the global chip shortage, as well as the resurgence of coronavirus cases in some places, and it all adds up. Porsche notes high demand across the world for its products, regardless of market, which is also great news for the present and future of the brand. On a side note, Lamborghini had no such issues.





