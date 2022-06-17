Porsche Recalls 12,000 Taycan For Failing Infotainment Screens

Porsche has issued a recall of over 12,000 Taycan models in the United States due to a software issue impacting the infotainment display.

A non-compliance report issued with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that the main infotainment screen and secondary touch control panel may not immediately start when the ignition is turned on. As such, the rearview camera may not display an image and the 360° surround-view may be displayed with a flickering image.