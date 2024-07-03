Porsche Recalls 8,000 911 Examples For Improperly Bonded Windows

Porsche Cars North America has recalled 8,101 examples of the Neunelfer. The affected population was assembled between July 8, 2019 and October 30, 2023 for the 2020 through 2024 model year.

Supplied by UK-based Pilkington San Salvo, the front and rear windows may detach. The windshield in particular is prone to detaching in a crash where the front airbags are deployed. Improper cleaning is the root cause of the improper bonding condition.

Porsche was informed about optically impaired front and rear windows in November 2023. The subsequent analysis revealed that potassium salt bath residues in the primer area may have compromised proper adhesion. Porsche isn't aware of any crashes related to said condition, but did receive 15 warranty claims over cloudy surfaces and optical deficiencies from 992-gen 911 owners.