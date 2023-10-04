Porsche Recalls Carrera GT For Suspension Failures

Debuting for the 2004 model year, the Porsche Carrera GT became one of the hottest supercars of the mid-2000s along with the Ferrari Enzo and Mercedes SLR McLaren. It’s very rare to see one in public, and as such, recalls are even more rare. That’s why this new recall from Porsche regarding the Carrera GT’s suspension caught our attention. To Porsche’s credit, there’s no mention of any accidents regarding compromised suspension components, never mind injuries. Listed as recall campaign number 23V-241 with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 489 Carrera GTs are included in the recall for North America, constituting a majority of the 675 cars sold to buyers in the US and Canada.



Read Article