Porsche Recalls Taycan EVs For Short Circuiting Batteries

Porsche Cars North America is recalling a large number of Taycan electric vehicles produced for the 2020 through 2024 model years. The company issued two separate recalls, of which the first comprises 27,527 units and the second a meager 193 units.

ARB5 is the name of the lesser safety recall, which applies to a vehicle population with anomalies in their high-voltage battery modules. The interim remedy comes in the form of a notification letter advising the owners to charge to a maximum 80 percent in order to prevent a battery cell module short circuit. As for the final remedy, affected battery modules will obviously be replaced.

Recalls ARB6 and ARB7 are bundled into a single NHTSA campaign, which is known as 24V-731 in NHTSA vernacular. ARB6 refers to vehicles for which Porsche Cars North America does not have sufficient battery data to assess whether anomalies exist in their modules or not. Regarding ARB7, that's for vehicles with sufficient high-voltage battery data showing no anomalies whatsoever.