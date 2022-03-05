Porsche Recalls Taycan For Deactived Airbags

Last year, Porsche became aware of several complaints about the aforementioned issue. No wire harness damage was reported, but as expected of the Stuttgart-based automaker, Porsche began monitoring for additional complaints. Between January and April 2022, no fewer than three instances of wire harness damage were identified outside of the U.S. of A.



All three complaints included the activation of the airbag warning lamp. Porsche isn’t aware of any injuries associated with this condition, yet, given the increased risk of injury as a result of airbag deactivation, a safety recall was announced as a precautionary measure. The recalled component is the aforementioned wire harness fabric sheath.



