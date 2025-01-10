Porsche Remains On Top For 4th Consecutive Year In JD Power Brand Loyalty Study

While tariffs have introduced greater volatility into new-vehicle shopping behavior, brands with strong reputations—such as Toyota and Honda—continue to retain loyal customers, according to the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study,SM released today. In the current competitive landscape, automakers that consistently deliver vehicles aligned with evolving customer expectations and needs are best positioned to maintain and grow their loyal base. “Brand loyalty matters to vehicle buyers because it’s often associated with higher residual values, making vehicles from trusted brands a more financially sound choice over time,” said Tyson Jominy, senior vice president of data & analytics at J.D. Power. “However, buyer loyalty tends to weaken when shifting to a different vehicle segment. Not only that, but changing market conditions, such as increased availability of models, varying age of products and more aggressive incentive offers, have also brought brand loyalty back below 50% after finishing at 51% last year. Brand loyalty averages 49% across all nameplates and segments in this year’s study.” Highest-Ranking Brands Porsche ranks highest among premium car brands for a fourth consecutive year, with a 58.2% loyalty rate. Mercedes-Benz (49.7%) ranks second. Lexus ranks highest among premium SUV brands for a second consecutive year, with a 57.4% loyalty rate. BMW (54.0%) ranks second. Toyota ranks highest among mass market car brands for a fourth consecutive year, with a 62.0% loyalty rate. Honda (55.5%) ranks second. Honda ranks highest among mass market SUV brands for a second consecutive year, with a 62.0% loyalty rate. Subaru (60.6%) ranks second. Ford ranks highest among truck brands for a fourth consecutive year, with a 66.6% loyalty rate—the highest loyalty rate in the study. Toyota (61.2%) ranks second.





The U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study, now in its seventh year, uses data from the Power Information Network® (PIN) to calculate whether an owner purchased the same brand after trading in an existing vehicle on a new vehicle. Customer loyalty is based on the percentage of vehicle owners who choose the same brand when trading in or purchasing their next vehicle. Only sales at new-vehicle franchise dealers qualify. The study includes brand loyalty across five segments: premium car; premium SUV; mass market car; mass market SUV; and truck. The 2025 study calculations are based on transaction data from September 2024 through August 2025 and include all model years traded in for a new vehicle.



