Porsche Replaces Tachometer With YouTube In EV Models

With new hardware installed for some cars and software updates for others, Porsche has just dropped a new feature to make staying connected and entertained on the go even more convenient than ever. Sure, some of the most entertaining moments in a sports car are best enjoyed with the infotainment muted and engine roaring, but that's not always possible with speed limits and traffic congestion, and some Porsche models these days don’t even have engines at all, like the new Macan. Big-dollar cars need to extend key facets of their driver’s daily life into their motoring experience. That’s why car interior design, features, and connected technologies so often have their roots in the devices, colors, styles, and interfaces owners encounter elsewhere in their day. This leads to Porsche’s latest infotainment feature release: in-dash YouTube. The world’s most-used video platform is now standard in the 911, Taycan, Cayenne, and Panamera, following its debut in the new, all-electric Porsche Macan SUV. After its debut there, Porsche will now install YouTube functionality as standard to the four additional models and offer a retrofit (via a free, over-the-air software update) to drivers of existing vehicles built with in-car video functionality.



Read Article