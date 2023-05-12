Porsche Reportedly Testing V4 Hybrid Powerplant In A 911 Chassis

Porsche is currently testing a hybrid V4 engine prototype in a Porsche 911 chassis, a source has told CarBuzz. It is believed the prototype is a derivation of the V4 engine that was run in the Porsche 919 Hybrid - the dominant Le Mans racer that was later unshackled and set the outright Nurburgring lap record.



The V4 in the 919 Hybrid was a 2.0-liter, 90-degree four-cylinder with a single turbo producing circa 500 horsepower in standard trim and as much as 720 hp when fully unleashed. The hybrid system in the 919 Hybrid contributed an extra 402 hp (434 hp in 919 Evo spec). Does that mean we will get a four-cylinder Porsche 911 with up to 900 hp? Not quite. Allow us to explain.





