Porsche Rethinks Dropping ICE Macan Models In The US Market

Porsche is rethinking a plan to ditch combustion engine Macan sales in its second-largest market.

The sports carmaker will bring an all-electric version of the compact crossover in the first half of next year.

Porsche intended to sunset the combustion engine Macan in the U.S. in 2025 or 2026. But now the company will take a wait-and-see approach to go EV-only with its best-selling model, Porsche told its U.S. retailers at a two-day meeting in the Canary Islands this week.

“They are going to review it,” a retailer at the meeting told Automotive News. “They will see how sales go in the next two years.”