Porsche Returns To Le Mans With Audi In 2023 But NOT In The LMP1 Class You Would Expect

Porsche will once again find itself fighting at the pinnacle of endurance racing from 2023 with the announcement it is currently in development of an all-new LMDh class racer. The news comes after Audi’s announcement to also join the series, which will race in global WEC and IMSA championships, and alongside the controversial Le Mans Hypercar class in Europe.

The team will be a full factory supported effort, with Porsche’s motorsport department still in the process of assessing possible customer racing opportunities alongside. Unlike Audi, Porsche remains committed to Formula E, and sees its involvement in the LMDh class as an opportunity to apply its plug-in hybrid development from both its roadcars and LMP1 projects into the new racer.