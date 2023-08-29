Porsche Reveals 728 HP 2024 Cayenne E-Hybrid Flagship

When Porsche revealed the heavily updated Cayenne a few months ago, the lack of a range-topping Turbo model was a conspicuous, but now thankfully short-lived proposition. That’s because the German manufacturer has introduced the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid - a stonking new derivative with a 728bhp hybridised V8 engine.

The powertrain itself is a heavily revised version of the previous hybrid V8, losing its ‘S’ moniker, but picking up nearly 60bhp anyway. Like before, the petrol-powered V8 is a twin-turbo unit, but it’s been heavily re-engineered to adhere to future emissions regulations while also packing a heftier punch. Now producing 590bhp on its own, it offers a 48bhp increase over the previous engine, and a big 116bhp jump over the current V8-powered Cayenne S model.