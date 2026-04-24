Porsche Reveals 911 Inspired Cayenne Coupe Electric

For those who feel the standard Porsche Cayenne Electric is a bit too ‘nine-to-five runaround’ and not enough ‘911’, the German brand has unveiled a brand-new Coupe version of its large electric SUV. It’s on sale now and features a chopped roofline, greater range and an enhanced specification over the standard car.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric starts from £86,200 and adopts a completely bespoke design at the rear end; the more sloping roofline cuts the drag coefficient from 0.25Cd in the SUV to just 0.23 and leads down to a large active rear spoiler.

Overall, the Coupe is 24mm lower than the Cayenne Electric SUV, but this comes at a cost of more than 250 litres of boot space, with the former offering a still-roomy 534 litres of stowage capacity. There’s also 90-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet if you need even more space.