Porsche Reveals Cayenne Electric Interior - Makes Times Square Seem Tame

Porsche is gearing up for the launch of the long-promised Cayenne Electric, a standalone addition to the existing gasoline and plug-in hybrid line-up. The full reveal isn’t due until later this year, but Stuttgart couldn’t help itself and pulled the covers off the interior early, and it’s basically one giant OLED showroom.

The Cayenne Electric ushers in what Porsche calls the “interior of the future,” a design that will eventually filter into other models. Taking center stage is the Flow Display, a curved OLED screen that dominates the middle of the dashboard. Thankfully, not every control has gone digital, with physical switches reserved for essentials like temperature, fan speed, and volume.