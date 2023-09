Porsche took the wraps off the 2024 Cayenne S E-Hybrid, which it calls the perfect mid-point between the standard E-Hybrid model, and the ultra high-performance Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. Powered by a combination of Porsche’s 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that makes 348 hp (260 kW/354 PS) and an electric motor that produces 174 (130 kW/177 PS) the 2024 Cayenne S E-Hybrid has a total system output of 512 hp (382 kW/519 PS) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.



