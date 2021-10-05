Porsche Reveals Macan EV Prototypes Based On Fossil Fuel Model

Porsche unveiled today camouflaged all-electric Macan prototypes hitting public roads for testing for the first time.

However, the German automaker also announced that the new all-electric version will come with a new generation of the Macan with an internal combustion engine.



The all-electric Macan is going to be Porsche’s next big step into electrification after the Macan.

It is not only going to be an entry in the popular SUV segment, but it is also based on the new PPE platform co-developed by Porsche and Audi.