Porsche Reveals Road Legal 963 RSP Endurance Racer

Porsche has created a road-legal version of its successful 963 endurance racer, rekindling the spirit of a road-going Le Mans legend it built 50 years ago.

The 963 RSP is inspired by, and specified to match, the road-legal version of the legendary 917 that Porsche built for Italian aristocrat Count Gregorio Rossi di Montelera in 1975.

Like that car, which still appears regularly at events like the Festival of Speed and Villa d'Este, the road-legal 963 is all but technically identical to its racing counterpart, which will go for glory at Le Mans next week.