Porsche Revives Rubystone Red Color In Special Edition 718 Boxster And Cayman Models

The Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster have gained a special edition with enhanced equipment and the option of a new, unique paint colour. 

On sale now in the UK, the Style Edition comes with a choice of two contrasting colour packages of black and white to complement the main bodywork colour. Prices start from £51,600 for the Cayman Style Edition and £53,600 for the Boxster version. 

 

The colour contrast package features decorative racing stripes on the bonnet and side, as well as a set of 20in coloured wheels.



