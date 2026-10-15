Porsche Rolls Back The Covers On New Mission S Supercar

Agent009 submitted on 10/15/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:42:55 PM

Views : 218 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Porsche is looking beyond the 911 with its newest concept. Dubbed the Mission S, the mid-engined supercar previews the brand’s future design direction and lays the groundwork for an entirely new super sports car platform—one that could eventually become a permanent part of the Porsche lineup.
 
Porsche isn’t saying what sits beneath the Mission S’s skin just yet. But the concept draws from the automaker’s most iconic road and race cars, with clever bodywork and a thoroughly modern cabin featuring analog gauges.





 


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Porsche Rolls Back The Covers On New Mission S Supercar

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