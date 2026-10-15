Porsche Rolls Back The Covers On New Mission S Supercar

Porsche is looking beyond the 911 with its newest concept. Dubbed the Mission S, the mid-engined supercar previews the brand’s future design direction and lays the groundwork for an entirely new super sports car platform—one that could eventually become a permanent part of the Porsche lineup. Porsche isn’t saying what sits beneath the Mission S’s skin just yet. But the concept draws from the automaker’s most iconic road and race cars, with clever bodywork and a thoroughly modern cabin featuring analog gauges.



This is the Porsche Mission S, the brand's newest super sports car, inspired by the 356 and 550 Spyder. Porsche says it will "permanently" sit in the brand’s lineup, above the 911, but Porsche has not provided any information on powertrains, specs, or pricing. https://t.co/2m7ImH6KLj — Motor1 (@Motor1com) October 15, 2026









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