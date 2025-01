German sports car maker Porsche AG reported a 28% tumble in 2024 China sales on Monday, as persistent weakness in the world's largest car market hit German carmakers. Porsche, majority-owned by Volkswagen sold 56,887 vehicles in 2024 in China, versus 79,283 in 2023. The drop weighed on global sales, which were down 3% at 310,718 vehicles compared with 2023. This came despite growth in its other markets, including an 11% rise at home in Germany.



