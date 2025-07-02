Porsche Says Pivot Back To ICE Vehicles Will Hurt Profits

- Porsche AG's shares fell 7% on Friday, the biggest drop among European firms and its worst day since listing on the stock market, after the carmaker warned that the cost of new models and battery-related expenses would dent its 2025 profits.
Porsche shocked investors with a statement late on Thursday that it expected a profit margin of just 10-12% this year, below analysts' expectations of 14.8% and well under the mid-term target of 17-19%.
The company will take an 800-million-euro ($832 million) hit to profits to launch new combustion engine and plug-in hybrid models, it said, the latest carmaker to pivot back towards combustion engine vehicles amid low demand for EVs in Europe and intense competition in China from local rivals.
Read Article