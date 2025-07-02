Porsche Says Pivot Back To ICE Vehicles Will Hurt Profits

- Porsche AG's shares fell 7% on Friday, the biggest drop among European firms and its worst day since listing on the stock market, after the carmaker warned that the cost of new models and battery-related expenses would dent its 2025 profits.

Porsche shocked investors with a statement late on Thursday that it expected a profit margin of just 10-12% this year, below analysts' expectations of 14.8% and well under the mid-term target of 17-19%.

The company will take an 800-million-euro ($832 million) hit to profits to launch new combustion engine and plug-in hybrid models, it said, the latest carmaker to pivot back towards combustion engine vehicles amid low demand for EVs in Europe and intense competition in China from local rivals.